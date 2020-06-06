Last updated on .From the section Wales

More than £500,000 has been given by Sport Wales to community clubs hit by the financial impact of coronavirus and winter flooding.

In the seventh week of applications, £49,146 was approved for 36 clubs across Wales.

The total grants awarded through the emergency relief fund has reached £527,120 for 280 clubs in need of immediate financial support.

Sport Wales has made £550,000 available through the fund.

Plans to provide support for sport to restart are also being finalised.

"Our team is processing applications as quickly as possible and we know the support is vital for many clubs that have been severely hit through lockdown," said Owen Hathway, assistant director at Sport Wales.

"Literally hundreds of clubs have been saved from folding as a result of this emergency fund.

"That investment means that when sports are in a place to get back to activity, people in all communities in Wales will have a local club that would otherwise would not have existed.

"Our community assets are absolutely critical to the nations physical and mental wellbeing and I'm incredibly proud we've been able to play a part in safeguarding so many.

"There is still a difficult period ahead. Clubs that need to apply can be assured that funding will be made available if they meet our criteria.

"We've made a commitment to top up the emergency relief fund when needed, while we work through plans for other financial support to help clubs restart."