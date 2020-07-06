Last updated on .From the section Wales

Sports clubs in Wales are hoping for brighter days ahead

Sport Wales has launched a £4m fund for grassroots sports clubs and a further £4.5m to for bodies including the nation's rugby union and football governing bodies.

The money is intended to help those who receive it overcome the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The umbrella body hopes the 'Be Active Wales Fund' can boost community sports and help them restart safely.

Welsh Government funds and "repurposed" National Lottery cash are being used.

Clubs can apply for grants of between £300 and £50,000 under the 'Be Active Wales Fund'.

The £4m is in addition to more than £500,000 of emergency funds already set aside for sports clubs and organisations to help stave off financial hardship.

In a statement Sport Wales said: "Grassroots sports clubs and organisations at risk of folding because of the Covid-19 crisis may need funding to help pay rent, utility costs, insurances or any fixed costs they may have for facility or equipment hire.

"Whereas some sports, such as golf and tennis, have begun to restart their activities... others like football and rugby are awaiting the green light to resume. "

Sport Wales chief executive Sarah Powell added: "Grassroots sport has been hit incredibly hard. Thankfully emergency funding has already saved a huge number of clubs and we're pleased to be able to launch this new fund, external-link which will provide even more support at a time when it is so badly needed."

The Welsh Rugby Union and Football Association of Wales join Welsh Athletics, Welsh Netball, local authorities and organisations such as Urdd Street Games in having a £4.5m fund to call on.

Leisure Trusts who operate not-for-profit facilities can also benefit from that £4.5m.