Baroness Grey-Thompson won 16 medals at five Paralympic Games

Former Paralympian Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson says more needs to be done to tackle sexism in sport.

A BBC Sport survey found almost two-thirds of British elite sportswomen had experienced sexism.

Olympic cyclist Elinor Barker has said there is still a lot of "ignorance" surrounding women's sport, with women facing different attitudes to men.

"There's lot's that's moved on but there's lot's that haven't," Grey-Thompson said.

"There's always been misogynistic behaviour.

"I've lost track of the amount of time I've been spoken down to, literally patted on the head.

"A little while ago I got my hand stroked in a meeting by somebody who said they would come and explain how this particular thing worked.

"It's how you react to it so I try not to react to it. Sometimes it's deliberate, sometimes it's not."

Olympic team pursuit gold medallist Barker has also won five world titles plus European Championships and Commonwealth Games golds, but feels her efforts would be viewed differently if she were a man.

Baroness Grey-Thompson, winner of 11 Paralympic gold medals and who has been a cross-bench peer in the House of Lords since 2010, fully understands the frustrations of her Welsh compatriot.

"Elinor was saying in terms of the medal performance it's still sort of seen as more of pastime for women and not always taken as seriously," Grey-Thompson told BBC 5 live.

"We need to move on from that.

"One of the issues with lockdown, it's been amazing to see all this old sport, but a lot of the old sport is men because women's sport wasn't on TV.

"So, watching a re-run of London 2012 was really cool, but it's only been in the last few years that there's been more women's sport.

"Even a couple of years ago, if I did an interview about women's football you could find 10 misogynistic men who would say that it was rubbish and they don't play the same.

"Now I think there's more people who know that they shouldn't go on a radio interview and say that. It doesn't stop the keyboard warriors."

Baroness Grey-Thompson believes social media has "changed things" and that women athletes are subjected to abuse.

Further findings of a BBC Sport survey discovered that almost a third had suffered social media trolling.

"Women on social media get a really hard time," she said.

"The amount of threats and serious level of threat that seem to be allowed to remain posted, and then you'll get, 'oh, it's just banter' - well, no it's not.

"There is something about social media which is quite sexist, misogynistic."