Newport County will host Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup third round.

County secured their place in the third round for the fourth consecutive season following victory over Salford City.

Brighton, managed by former Swansea boss Graham Potter, are 16th in the Premier League.

Newport's fellow League Two side Stevenage will host Swansea City and Cardiff have been handed an away tie at Championship rivals Nottingham Forest.

Newport have become feared FA Cup giant killers in recent years with marquee wins over then Championship club Leeds United, Middlesbrough and former Premier League champions Leicester City.

Michael Flynn's side also took Tottenham Hotspur to a replay at Wembley and in 2019 reached the fifth round before falling to Manchester City.