Last updated on .From the section Wales

Wales' win over Italy in the Autumn Nations Cup was played in an empty stadium at the weekend

Wales' largest sporting organisations have joined together to urge the Welsh Government to allow fans to return.

The letter to Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford from Cardiff executive director Steve Borley, asks him to reconsider the stance that fans will not be allowed to return to sport soon.

Fifteen organisations including the Football Association of Wales (FAW) and Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) are signees.

The Welsh Government has not yet issued a response to the letter.

Swansea City, Newport County, Wrexham, Wales' four Pro14 regions - the Dragons, Blues, Scarlets and Ospreys - Cardiff Devils ice hockey team, Glamorgan County Cricket Club and Wales' three racecourses, Ffos Las, Chepstow and Bangor are all represented in the letter, which has been published across their various websites and social media channels.

The letter asks the Welsh Government to "embrace the current Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA) guidance" - which has seen fans return to sport in limited numbers in England in areas below the highest Tier Three coronavirus restrictions - expresses frustration with the current regulations in Wales.

"Sport is a fundamental part of life in Wales," the letter says. "It puts our nation on the global stage and provides communities across Wales with a sense of belonging and identity.

"We form part of an industry that employs thousands of people across the country, our contribution to the Welsh economy, employment and well-being is significant, but this is now at risk.

"We urge the Welsh Government to reconsider its approach to the socially distanced return of fans to our sports grounds."