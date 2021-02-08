Last updated on .From the section Wales

'Without my grandparents I'd have been put in care' - Welsh boxer Lauren Price

World champion boxer Lauren Price says she owes her grandparents everything.

Derek and Linda encouraged a young Lauren's first steps into sport, from kickboxing to football and then boxing.

They also raised her as their own daughter from when she was just three days old.

As Price went on to become World, Commonwealth and European Games champion in boxing, they proudly watched on from the family home in Ystrad Mynach, South Wales.

But late last year, as Price continued her preparation for the Tokyo Olympics, she got a call from her nan to say her grandad was in hospital and had just days to live.

Derek Price died on 10 November aged 80.

"It was a bit of a shock," Lauren told BBC Sport Wales, "even though he had dementia for years.

"You try to prepare yourself but when it actually happens there's nothing like it really.

"He'd travelled the world with me for my kickboxing and football and he always wanted to be there and encourage me.

"Towards the end he forgot everything really. But now he's not worried any more, he's not scared.

"I just take everything with me. I know when I'm boxing he'll be looking down on me."

Derek's admiration for his granddaughter Lauren was obvious when BBC Sport Wales filmed with the family back in 2019

'They drive me to achieve'

Filming with Lauren and her grandparents before her world title win in October 2019, it was clear that the dementia had started to take hold of Derek.

But his pride still burned through when I asked him about his granddaughter's achievements.

Lauren had won world titles in kickboxing as a young girl before taking up football and winning 52 caps for Wales from under 16 to senior level.

After then switching sports again to boxing, she has won almost every major title on offer.

An Olympic gold in Tokyo this summer would be the 'icing on the cake' for the world number one.

"Without my nan and grandad I wouldn't have achieved anything," Price says.

"Over the years doing kickboxing and playing football, it cost thousands to go away and compete.

"Especially my grandad always encouraged me to go forward.

Lauren's grandparents took her to kickboxing training and tournaments all over the world when she was growing up

"I've always said that going to the Olympics is for me but it's [also] a massive thank you to them. They drive me to go and achieve."

Price is one of three GB boxers fighting at the Bocskai Memorial Tournament in Debrecen, Hungary this week.

It will be the Welsh fighter's first competition since winning that world title 16 months ago.

It also marks the start of the final build-up to this spring's Olympic qualifiers - although their location is still to be publicised after organisers decided against holding it in London in April.

The 26-year-old says if anything she is 'more determined' to make her first Olympic Games - even if the twelve-month delay has become bittersweet.

"If the Olympics had happened last year, he obviously would've been there for them," Price says.

"But it's one of those things. I can't think about it too much. I know he'll always be looking down on me.

"It's still my dream and I'm going to do everything I can to get it."