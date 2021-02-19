Last updated on .From the section Wales

The picturesque Royal Porthcawl is among the Welsh golf clubs which have been closed during lockdown

Wales Golf says it is "disappointed" the Welsh Government has not eased coronavirus regulations to an extent which would allow the return of golf and other outdoor sports.

From Saturday, four people from a maximum of two households in Wales will be able to meet outdoors for exercise.

Stay at home travel restrictions are staying in place for now.

But First Minister Mark Drakeford said they could be lifted or eased in three weeks' time.

"From tomorrow [Saturday], we will change the rules to allow up to four people from two different households to exercise outdoors together, helping people who have been struggling with lockdown," said Mr Drakeford.

"But this does not mean you can now drive somewhere to exercise and it does not mean socialising.

"Sport Wales will make arrangements for more of our talented athletes to resume training and playing."

In response, Wales Golf issued a statement which read: "We are disappointed that the First Minister was unable to relax the current 'stay at home' regulations, which will now remain for a minimum of a further three weeks.

"We hope that golf and other outdoor sports will be able to return in some capacity following the next review on 12 March.

"The First Minister made it clear that for the time being all exercise must still start and finish at home.

"At a meeting with Welsh Government officials earlier this week, we presented the APPGG Covid-19 Secure Golf Document which supports our long held view that golf has been and can continue to be played safely during the current pandemic.

"Other key areas of discussion centred around the numerous mental health and wellbeing benefits golf provides to tens of thousands of participants across Wales.

"Welsh Government agreed that golf is a sport which can be played in a safe, socially distanced manner.

"Their main concerns were with the potential Wales-wide impact of relaxing the 'stay at home' restrictions, and the cumulative impact of doing this."

Cricket Wales said it was continuing to "participate fully in the sport sector's discussions" with the Welsh Government.

"While sports facilities, venues, courts and courses remain closed, we, like the First Minister, are cautiously optimistic about the 'green shoots' of hope for a phased return to sports activity - especially for our youngest participants," Cricket Wales wrote on Twitter.

Tennis Wales also took to Twitter to offer its response to the First Minister's statement on Friday, writing: "Tennis Wales will continue to engage with the Welsh Government, with the support of the LTA, ahead of the next review of restrictions to ensure the safe resumption of tennis activity as soon as possible."