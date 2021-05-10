Swansea City last had fans at the Liberty Stadium for a goalless draw with West Brom on 7 March, 2020

The Welsh Government has given the go-ahead for both Swansea City and Newport County to welcome back fans for this month's EFL play-offs.

The games are among the pilot events for the safe return of fans to stadiums for the first time in 14 months.

Championship side Swansea will host supporters for their semi-final home leg against Barnsley on 22 May.

League Two Newport County will also welcome fans to Rodney Parade for the visit of Forest Green Rovers on 18 May.

The games will mark the first time supporters have been able to return to stadiums in Wales since coronavirus restrictions began in March 2020.

The play-off fixtures are part of a series of test events, the plans for which were announced by First Minister Mark Drakeford last month.

No firm decisions could be taken before the results of last week's Senedd elections, although it is thought fixtures had already been earmarked before the election period.

A list of nine pilots have now been confirmed, including Wales' football friendly fixture with Albania at Cardiff City Stadium on 5 June which will be set to welcome 4,000 supporters in the side's final game before this summer's European Championship.

Up to 1,000 fans will also be able to attend the four-day County Championship fixture between Glamorgan and Lancashire at Sophia Gardens that starts on 3 June, while the Wales Triathlon in Fishguard on 11 and 12 June will also be open to registered participants.

Cultural events - including theatres - and business are also included in the first tranche of pilots with more to follow over the summer, should they prove to be successful.

Not originally on the list, talks with the EFL to include the play-off games began after Swansea City secured a top-six finish a fortnight ago, with Newport confirming their place at the weekend.

English clubs had already anticipated having fans attend their games in accordance to the UK Government's roadmap for easing of restrictions. The EFL had made it clear they wanted an equal number of supporters in attendance for both legs of the respective play-off ties.

First Minister Mark Drakeford, said: "It's been a long and difficult 18 months for the events industry in Wales - for event owners, those who depend on the sector for the work - and for those who long to see the return of live events to Wales.

"As we look at lifting the coronavirus restrictions in Wales we have worked closely with event organisers to establish a list of pilot test events which take in a range of different locations and types of event.

"This work is bringing us a step closer to a return to events in Wales, I'd like to thank these event owners and local authorities and health boards for their commitment in working with us and wish them well over the summer.

"These events are very different in nature and location but access of attendees - whether participants or spectators - is strictly controlled by the organisers and agreed in advance."

However, Wrexham have said they are not expecting to be able to have fans back at the Racecourse, despite the National League stating they are planning for the return of spectators from Monday 17 May for clubs in England.

The North Wales club say fans will not be permitted for the game against Notts County on Tuesday 18 May and that "it is unlikely" the situation will change for their final home game against King's Lynn four days later, but add they "are continuing to liaise with the relevant authorities".

Wrexham - currently sixth in the table - could still earn a place in the National League play-offs, which are due to start after the regular season ends on 29 May.