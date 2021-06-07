From hockey to athletes to canoeing - Sugar ready for Tokyo 2020

Last updated on .From the section Wales

Para canoeist Laura Sugar prepares for the Tokyo Paralympics.

Laura Sugar has competed at international level in three different sport - but her latest could be the most successful yet.

Playing hockey for Wales was impressive enough. Especially when you consider this future Paralympian was competing alongside able-bodied players.

Then she made two Paralympic finals in athletics at Rio 2016.

Now she is going for gold at Tokyo 2020 in paracanoe.

This is the multi-talented Sugar - whose parents were once told by a doctor that she would be able to do anything except become a sportsperson.

They opted not to pass that on to their daughter until she was on the brink of the Paralympics.

"The best thing they never told me was that," said Sugar, who was born with talipes, or club foot, and has no movement in her left ankle.

"Because I genuinely think the rest of my body is better at coping with my foot because I've always done sport.

Sugar reached the finals of both the T44 100m and 200m at the Rio 2016 Paralympics.

"It's really dangerous to tell young people they won't be able to do sport. Especially with club foot or any disability - doing sport enhances it and helps you with the rest of your life.

"So I'm really glad I didn't get told that and I just got the bug."

Under the radar

'The bug' first saw her capped sixteen times by Wales in hockey.

Sugar says there were a couple of exercises she could never do - like hopping - but otherwise her lack of ankle movement never held her back.

It was not until she watched London 2012 that she even realised she had a disability that qualified her for the Paralympics.

She switched to sprinting and made the finals of both the T44 100m and 200m at Rio 2016 - finishing fifth in both.

But then she was approached by British Canoeing and was offered a trial in the KL3 classification.

The lack of obvious similarities between the two sports left Sugar sceptical at first. In fact she jokes she did not tell anyone about her switch from athletics until she knew whether she was going to be good at it.

Fortunately for her she was.

In her first season in 2019, she won bronze at the European Championships and then silver at the World Championships.

But she admits it took a lot of hard work to get there.

"It wasn't just with a snap of the fingers," Sugar continued.

"To be competitive in this event, you've got to be sub-50 seconds [over 200m] and my first few time trials were 72 seconds. So I was way off!

"But I've always been a bit of a sponge and I literally just listened to the coaches. I just said 'you tell me what to do and I'll do it'.

"I knew I had the strength. Even in the gym tests when I started, I was better than other athletes. I just hid behind the scenes and worked hard.

"I've always loved racing and competing. I was a defender in hockey - I was competing against those attackers to try to win the ball. In athletics you're competing with other people, trying to be as fast as you can. Exactly the same in canoeing - you're trying to go 200m as fast as you can against other people.

"That competitiveness is transferable across all sports."

Sugar is a qualified teacher and coaches hockey and athletics part-time in a local school.

But this summer could see her greatest sporting achievement yet.

With her selection for Tokyo 2020 in the Paralympics GB para canoe team confirmed, she will go into the KL3 event as a genuine prospect for gold.

She says that goal is 'driving her forward' and after her success so far, you would not bet against her.