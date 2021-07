Last updated on .From the section Wales

Emily Phillips starting climbing at the age of five

Wales' Emily Phillips has won the women's British Bouldering Championships 2021 title at the first attempt.

The 19-year-old from Cardiff beat Bristol's Holly Toothill, who finished second, with Tara Hayes of host city Sheffield third.

Phillips took up the sport as part of an exercise regime to help her overcome health problems.

She underwent surgery to repair holes in her heart aged three months.