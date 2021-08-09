Last updated on .From the section Wales

Ospreys also play at the Swansea venue

Swansea City's home ground has been renamed Swansea.com Stadium in a 10-year deal.

The Championship club share what has been known as Liberty Stadium since its completion in 2005 with rugby team Ospreys.

Swans director Martin Morgan is also a director of Swansea.com, a business based in the city.

The club's chief executive Julian Winter expressed his "delight" at the naming rights deal.

"I am proud of the work we have done as a club when it comes to focusing on our local area and community," he said.

"This football club prides itself on its place at the heart of the community it represents, and adding to our portfolio of local business sponsors and partners is another indicator of our commitment to our city.

"We welcome Swansea.com as our new naming rights partner, and we look forward to a successful period - on and off the pitch - over the next 10 years."