Brett Johns left the UFC in October 2020

Welsh bantamweight Brett Johns will look for his first Bellator win when he faces Mexico's Eric Perez at Bellator 268 on Saturday, 16 October.

The Swansea fighter, 29, was defeated in his promotional debut by Danny Sabatello in May at Bellator 259.

Perez will be looking to build on his first Bellator win against Blaine Shutt on the same event.

Johns was on a two-fight winning streak in the UFC prior to that unanimous decision loss.

He has a professional record of 17 wins and three defeats.

The event will take place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona and will be headlined by a light heavyweight contest between champion Vadim Nevkov and Anthony Johnson.