Cardiff's Boxing Day match against Scarlets will be the first major fixture affected

Wales' regional rugby teams are facing a "catastrophic impact" of playing games without fans, according to Scarlets chairman Simon Muderack.

The restrictions affecting all levels of sport in Wales start on 26 December with an end date not officially set.

"I may not be thanked for being frank, but this is horrendous news for us. This is brutal news," said Muderack.

Dragons chairman David Buttress added that the announcement is "devastating for professional rugby and sport".

Welsh economy minister Vaughan Gething said a £3m fund will be in place to "support" clubs and venues which will be affected.

Cardiff against Scarlets in the United Rugby Championship (URC) on Boxing Day will be the first major fixture affected.

Cardiff say they "explored alternative options, including the postponement of the fixture until crowds were permitted" but added "permission from URC was not granted".

Horse racing's Welsh Grand National at Chepstow on 27 December will also be held without spectators.

The rules will apply to all levels of sport in Wales, including semi-professional and grassroots as well as elite, and it is understood the initial plan is for the restrictions to stay in place until at least Friday, 7 January.

The Welsh government says a sporting event "refers to all indoor and outdoor sporting events, whether ticketed or not, with spectators. It includes larger sporting events and those at every level, including community sporting events, which attract significantly smaller crowds".

Muderack stated that while spectator safety is paramount, the financial impact will be felt across Welsh sport.

He wrote on Twitter: "Bitterly disappointed. After the past few weeks we were all looking to bring some festive derby cheer into people's lives. Clearly people's safety is paramount. However, the commercial impacts to all of us as clubs is catastrophic without significant further support."

The ban on spectators will impact other sporting events.

Ospreys against Dragons on Boxing Day has already been called off because of positive Covid tests, as have football matches that day for Cardiff City and Newport County.

Wrexham are set to entertain Solihull Moors in the National League on 26 December, and while Swansea City are away on Boxing Day they then have home games with Luton (29 December) and Fulham (3 January).

There are also six games in the Cymru Premier on 26 December and the Cardiff Devils ice hockey team have two home games during the festive period that must now be played without fans.

What they said

A Cardiff Rugby spokesperson said: "It's very disappointing news as a Welsh derby on Boxing Day is one of the highlights of the rugby calendar and we were anticipating a sell-out crowd at Cardiff Arms Park.

"However, with rates of Covid-19 accelerating due to the new omicron variant, the health, safety and general well-being of our people and the general public must come first.

"We explored some alternative options but these were unfortunately not feasible and we will play the fixture as scheduled on Boxing Day.

"We thank all supporters, partners and sponsors for their understanding as we unfortunately go back behind closed doors and wish everyone a happy and healthy Christmas."

A Cardiff City response to the Welsh government's move read: "Cardiff City Football Club acknowledges the instruction from the Welsh government for sporting events in Wales to be played behind closed doors for a limited period of time in an effort to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

"Following the postponement of our Boxing Day fixture with Coventry City on Monday, this is set to most immediately impact our FA Cup third round tie with Preston North End on 9 January.

"Further information will be issued to supporters in due course."

An EFL spokesperson said: "The EFL notes the disappointing news that fans of Welsh clubs competing in the EFL will be unable to watch their team play live at home over the festive period, but we appreciate there are many factors influencing each administration's decision.

"Looking forward, the League will continue to work with our broadcast partners and other relevant stakeholders throughout this difficult period as we consider how we can appropriately support our Welsh clubs and their supporters so they can watch their team while matches are played behind closed doors.

"In addition, we will engage with the authorities in Wales to determine what type and or level of financial support they can provide our clubs in Wales whilst they are unable to welcome supporters through the turnstiles."

Cardiff Devils managing director Todd Kelman said:

"Not good news obviously. Hopefully initially it's just for a couple of weeks but it obviously hits us pretty hard financially as it does for all sports.

"For us it's a lot of money that we won't have as income but luckily the Welsh Government have promised to support the teams financially, ourselves, rugby, football, the sports that are hit by this, which is vital because if we didn't get support we'd be in a lot of trouble.

"We play Coventry on Boxing Day in Coventry and it will be sold out. There will be 3,000 people in Coventry and I'm sure there will be a lot of Devil's fans that travel up to watch us as there always are, and then the next night we play the same team but in Cardiff and we'll have no plans."

Wrexham stated: "We are disappointed that fans will be unable to attend our scheduled Boxing Day fixture at the Racecourse Ground, but we understand why the decision has been made.

"For any game that is played behind closed doors while these restrictions are in place, the club will refund all moneys paid and will share more details regarding this in due course.

Football fixtures in Wales

Sunday, 26 December

Championship

Cardiff City P-P Coventry City

League Two

Newport County P-P Forest Green Rovers

National League

Wrexham v Solihull Moors

Cymru Premier

Bala Town v Caernarfon Town

Aberystwyth Town v Haverfordwest County

Flint Town United v Connah's Quay Nomads

Newtown v Cardiff Met

Penybont v Barry Town United

The New Saints v Cefn Druids

Wednesday, 29 December

Championship

Swansea City v Luton Town

Thursday, 30 December

Cymru Premier

Cardiff Met v Newtown

Saturday, 1 January 2022

Cymru Premier

Connah's Quay Nomads v Flint Town United

Barry Town United v Penybont

Caernarfon Town v Bala Town

Cefn Druids v The New Saints

Haverfordwest County v Aberystwyth Town

Monday, 3 January

Championship

Swansea City v Fulham

Saturday, 8 January

FA Cup

Swansea v Southampton

League Two

Newport County v Salford

National League

Wrexham v Boreham Wood

Sunday, 9 January

FA Cup

Cardiff City v Preston North End

Racing

Monday, 27 December

Welsh Grand National, Chepstow

Rugby fixtures in Wales

Sunday, 26 December

Cardiff v Scarlets

Ospreys P-P Dragons

Monday, 27 December

Welsh Premiership

Bridgend v Aberavon

Cardiff v Pontypridd

Carmarthen v Llandovery

Ebbw Vale v Newport

Swansea v Llanelli

Saturday, 1 January 2022

Dragons v Cardiff

Scarlets v Ospreys

Monday, 3 January

Welsh Premiership

Cardiff RFC v Carmarthen

Llandovery v Bridgend

Merthyr v Aberavon

Pontypridd v Ebbw Vale

Swansea v Newport

Llanelli v RGC

Saturday, 8 January

Scarlets v Dragons

Ice Hockey fixtures in Wales

Monday, 27 December

Cardiff Devils v Coventry Blaze

Saturday, 1 January 2022

Cardiff Devils v Guilford Flames

Saturday, 8 January

Cardiff Devils v Glasgow Clan