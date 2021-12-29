Last updated on .From the section Wales

Cardiff were 31-29 winners when they faced Dragons at the Arms Park in October

Dragons' United Rugby Championship (URC) derby against Cardiff, which had been scheduled for on New Year's Day, has been postponed due to Covid-19.

The two Welsh regions have a number of positive cases in their camps.

Both sides also saw their previous fixtures called off as professional sport in Wales on Boxing Day was wiped out by Covid issues.

Dragons had been due to face Ospreys on 26 December, while Cardiff were supposed to host Scarlets.

Scarlets are set to host Ospreys on 1 January, with that fixture still on as things stand.

Ulster URC's meeting with Leinster and Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors, which were also due to be played this weekend, have also been postponed due to Covid.

"The games were due to take place on Saturday and Sunday, however, a number of positive Covid-19 cases in Cardiff, Dragons, Ulster and Glasgow Warriors squads have been reported," said a URC statement.

"The URC medical advisory group has liaised with the medical teams at Cardiff, Dragons, Glasgow Warriors, Ulster and their respective health authorities and deemed that these fixtures cannot go ahead as scheduled.

"The United Rugby Championship will now consider available dates to reschedule these games."