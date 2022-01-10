Last updated on .From the section Wales

Cardiff's FA Cup game with Preston and Swansea's match against Southampton this weekend were the only matches in the FA Cup third round played without supporters

Wales' main sporting events will be held without spectators this weekend.

Home football matches for Championship side Cardiff City, League Two Newport County and National League Wrexham will all be played without fans.

Cardiff and Ospreys home games in rugby's European Champions Cup will also be played behind closed doors.

That is in line with government policy in Wales with large outdoor meetings prohibited since 22 December in the fight against Covid-19.

Cardiff City's home league game with Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, 15 January will now kick-off at 12:30 GMT in order for fans to be able to stream the game.

Newport County's League Two match with Harrogate Town on the same date also switches to a 12:30 GMT kick-off for streaming purposes.

Wrexham's FA Trophy game against Folkestone Invicta (17:30 GMT) and Ospreys versus Racing 92 (15:15 GMT) will both kick-off as scheduled as will Cardiff v Harlequins on Friday (20:00 GMT).

Ice Hockey's Elite League clash between Cardiff Devils and Fife Flyers on Sunday, 16 January (18:00 GMT) in the Welsh capital is another sporting event that will take place without fans.

Welsh economy minister Gething previously announced a £3m fund will be in place to "support" clubs and venues affected.

The English Football League (EFL) last week appealed to the Welsh government over the ban on fans.

A letter sent by EFL chief executive Trevor Birch to Wales' Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said Wales' three EFL clubs are at a "disadvantage" as there are no restrictions at games in England.

As things stand, sporting events in England have no restrictions.

That means Swansea City supporters will be able to attend their Championship match at in-form Huddersfield Town.

Chester will not be forced to play their National League North game with Brackley behind closed doors on Saturday if there is no resolution to their geographical issue over whose authority they come under.

Chester are involved in meetings with the Welsh Government after being told their ground is in Wales, even though they play in an English league and have never been viewed as a Welsh club.

The border runs through a car park at the Deva Stadium but their games are policed by Cheshire Police.

If no resolution is reached, Chester's National League match against Brackley will be postponed.

The continued restrictions across Welsh sport mean the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) is considering playing home Six Nations games in England.

Mark Drakeford said he had "no criticism" of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) for the proposal.

The first minister announced last week that Covid-19 restrictions would not be relaxed in Wales, warning that he felt the peak of the omicron variant was "10 to 14 days," away.