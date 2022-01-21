Last updated on .From the section Wales

Fans have been excluded from Six Nations games since 2020

Crowds at outdoor events in Wales can return after the Welsh government confirmed the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

Supporters will now be able to attend Wales' first home Six Nations game against Scotland on 12 February.

Wales' rugby regions and football clubs can also welcome back supporters.

"We remain cautiously confident the public health situation is heading in the right direction," First Minister Mark Drakeford told BBC Radio Wales.

"Next week we will be able to complete the move to alert level zero, unless the situation changes for the worse.

"We are on course as the numbers have continued to fall steadily this week."

Outdoor events will be able to operate at full capacity with indoor events resuming without restrictions from Friday, 28 January.

However, Mr Drakeford has confirmed anyone over 18 will still have to show a Covid pass to attend larger outdoor or indoor events, so they can show they are either fully vaccinated or have had a negative lateral flow test in the past 24 hours.

That policy is in place until at least Thursday, 10 February, affecting darts and boxing events at the Motorpoint Arena on Thursday 3 and Saturday 5 February, as well as Cardiff Devils ice hockey matches.

Mr Drakeford said it was "conceivable but by no means guaranteed" that Covid-19 passes could no longer be required after 10 February.

He added Omicron cases are coming down "rapidly" and rules can be relaxed "gradually".

"[There will be] no limits on the number of people who can take part in outdoor activities, crowds will be able to return to sporting events and outdoor hospitality able to operate in the way they would have earlier in the pandemic," Mr Drakeford said.

Cardiff City, Swansea City, Newport County and Wrexham will all be able to have fans in attendance. Swansea are the only side with a home fixture on Saturday, 22 January when Preston North End visit in the Championship.

Head coach Russell Martin welcomed news that supporters will be returning to the Swansea.com Stadium.

"It's really positive and fantastic news for everyone, not just for football but for society in general," he said.

"The numbers seem to be going the right way so restrictions can be lifted. Hopefully it's the last time we ever have to deal with that."

Scarlets will also be able to welcome back fans for their European Champions Cup home tie against Bristol on Saturday.

The Cymru Leagues, including the Cymru Premier, will resume in full after a break prompted by the Covid restrictions.

The Cymru Leagues ,Adran Leagues and Ardal Leagues were suspended shortly before Christmas.

Friday, 28 January will see fans return to Rodney Parade for Dragons v Benetton in the United Rugby Championship, while the following day supporters will be able to attend Ospreys v Edinburgh and Cardiff v Leinster.

In ice hockey, Cardiff Devils can welcome the return of fans to Ice Arena Wales for their Elite League fixture with Fife Flyers on Friday, 28 January.

Indoor events resuming from 28 January gives the go-ahead for Welsh boxer Liam Williams' middleweight fight with Chris Eubank Jr at the Motorpoint Arena on Saturday, 5 February to take place after fears it may be moved to another venue.

Premier League darts will also now be able to welcome fans at the Motorpoint Arena on Thursday, 3 February.

Parkrun events have returned after being suspended since 1 January.

Wales' alert level zero status also allows English club Chester, whose stadium is on the Welsh side of the Wales-England border, to welcome fans again to their home games in the National League North.

Mr Drakeford urged caution that all restrictions being lifted is dependent on data.