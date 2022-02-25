Alpacas: Powys care home residents welcome surprise visit
A 100-year-old woman was enjoying daytime television when a pair of alpacas walked into the room.
The South American mammals, named Bethany and Alex, took the lift to visit the occupants on the top floor at a care home.
The residents had mentioned they would like to visit a zoo, but instead staff arranged for the animals to visit The Oaks, in Newtown, Powys.
Frances Williams, 100, said: "Oh my gosh. What a shock".
"I was just watching afternoon television when they walked in.
"It was lovely to stroke them."
The Oaks carer Daniel Hart, 42, said: "Some of our residents mentioned that they'd love a trip to Chester Zoo but we thought it would be more fun to bring the animals to them.
"The alpacas were a big hit and it was wonderful to see the look on everyone's faces when they arrived."
Sarah Tickle runs Shropshire's Admirals View Alpacas, which has a team of seven therapeutic alpacas.
She said they loved their visit: "They're comfortable in the lift so even residents on different floors didn't miss out on their visit."