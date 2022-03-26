Cardiff Half Marathon: Natasha Cockram wins on home soil

Welsh runner Natasha Cockram has won the women's Cardiff Half Marathon, setting a new personal best time of 1:10:47.

The 29-year-old finished more than two minutes clear, as she stakes her case for 2022 Commonwealth Games selection.

Birchfield Harriers runner Kadar Omar won the men's race, finishing in 1:02:46, ahead of brothers Mahamed Mahamed and Zakariya Mahamed.

Poland's Sam Kolek and 2017 champion Mel Nicholls won the wheelchair races.

Cockram, who had targeted a new personal best prior to the race, finished ahead of fellow Welsh runner Bronwen Owen.

In the men's race, Wales' James Hunt finished fifth in a time of 01:06:06.

