Lee Walker (L) coached friend and fellow Welshman Mark Williams to the 2018 World Championship title

Wales' Lee Walker is the World Seniors Champion after beating Jimmy White 5-4 in Sunday's Crucible Theatre final.

The 46-year-old from Newport - who reached the quarter-finals of the World Championship on his first appearance at the Crucible in 1997 - had never won a trophy on Snooker's professional tour.

The coach and close friend of three-time world champion Mark Williams, Walker described his victory as "a career highlight".

"It's a dream come true," he said.

Watch again: World Seniors Championship final - White v Walker

Walker, who beat six-time World Champion Stephen Hendry in round two, won his maiden World Seniors title the hard way.

He trailed Ken Doherty 2-0 before winning his quarter-final 4-2, and reeled off four frames in a row after falling 3-0 down in his semi-final against David Lilley.

In the final Walker was 4-2 down against White, before producing breaks of 79 and 83 in the last two frames to secure the biggest victory of his career.

Winning the Seniors title qualifies him for next season's Champion of Champions tournament.

Williams - who he coached to the semi-final of this year's main event at the Crucible - and the triple world champion's wife were amongst those to pay tribute to Walker.