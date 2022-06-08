Last updated on .From the section Wales

Jeremiah Azu, Elynor Bäckstedt (centre) and Non Stanford have been included in Team Wales for Birmingham 2022

Team Wales have announced 126 athletes across 11 sports to make the short journey to Birmingham for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Four more sports are still to be selected, with final announcements in the coming weeks for rugby sevens, hockey, netball and gymnastics.

That will take the total amount of athletes to 199 competing in Birmingham this summer across 15 sports, with more females than males in the team (100 females, 99 males).

It also includes the biggest para-athletes contingent of 19 among six sports: athletics, swimming, lawn bowls, triathlon, cycling and table tennis.

There are four sets of siblings in the team: Megan and Elinor Barker (cycling), Joe and Hannah Brier (athletics), twins Ioan and Garan Croft (boxing) and Tesni and Emyr Evans (squash).

Barker returns just three months after the birth of her first son Nico and is among a host of Olympians and Paralympians including Geraint Thomas, Aled Sion Davies, Olivia Breen and Non Stanford.

Anwen Butten is selected for her sixth Games in lawn bowls, while Olympic champion swimmers Matt Richards and Calum Jarvis are also included.

Anna Hursey returns in table tennis after attending the last Games aged just 11, and cyclist Elynor Backstedt follows in the footsteps of her mum, Megan, who went to the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Malaysia.

Team Wales enjoyed a record-breaking time at the Gold Coast four years ago. With 36 medals including 10 golds, 12 silvers and 14 bronze, the class of 2018 eclipsed previous leading efforts at Auckland 1990 and Glasgow 2014 and finished seventh in the medal table.

Commonwealth title would 'complete the set' for Davies

Athletics

Three-times Paralympic gold medallist Aled Sion Davies will be aiming for the podium after winning silver in Glasgow in 2014.

Three returning Commonwealth Games medal winners from Gold Coast have also been included in the line-up.

Olivia Breen will be hoping to take home gold in the T38 100m following her bronze four years ago, while Melissa Courtney-Bryant (1500m) and Bethan Davies (10k race walk) will also be aiming to improve on their third-place finishes in Australia.

Eleven athletes will be making their Commonwealth Games debuts including Tokyo 2020 Olympic 1500m finalist Jake Heyward and European Under-23 100m champion Jeremiah Azu.

Is sprinter - and church singer - Jeremiah Azu the next big star of British athletics?

Siblings Hannah and Joe Brier are also included in the 22-strong squad. Adele Nicoll has also been named in the shot put, just four months after being in the GB bobsleigh team at the Winter Olympics.

The 25-year-old took up bobsleigh after being spotted on Instagram in 2020. It will be her first Commonwealth Games.

Athletics (22): Jeremiah Azu, Olivia Breen, Joe Brier, Hannah Brier, Natasha Cockram, Piers Copeland, Melissa Courtney-Bryant, Clara Evans, Lauren Evans, Aled Sion Davies, Bethan Davies, Dewi Griffiths, Jake Heyward, Jon Hopkins, Osian Jones, Rhys Jones, Heather Lewis, Jenny Nesbitt, Adele Nicoll, Julie Rogers, Amber Simpson, Harrison Walsh.

Boxing

Pembrokeshire identical twins Garan and Ioan Croft, who both won medals at the recent European Championships, are among nine boxers named.

Rosie Eccles will be looking to build on her silver medal on the Gold Coast, where Lauren Price won gold before becoming Olympic champion last year.

Boxing (9): Zoe Andrews, Taylor Bevan, Ioan Croft, Garan Croft, Jake Dodd, Rosie Eccles, Owain Harris, Helen Jones, Haaris Khan.

Cycling

Elinor Barker, pictured with her son Nico, won Points race gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

The cycling roster includes Olympic champions Geraint Thomas and Owain Doull, Tour de France stalwart Luke Rowe and the remarkable return of new mother Elinor Barker.

20-year-old Elynor Backstedt follows her mother, Megan, who represented Wales in 1998 and teenagers Joshua Tarling, Emma Finucane and Rhian Edmunds look like being ones to watch.

In addition to the 25 cyclists named for the road and track disciplines, there are an additional three pilots in Steff Lloyd, Matt Rotherham and Amy Cole who will ride in tandem with Alex Pope, James Ball and Nia Holt respectively.

Cycling (24): Elynor Backstedt, James Ball, Elinor Barker, Megan Barker, Ella Barnwell, Rhys Britton, Ellie Coster, Leah Dixon, Owain Doull, Rhian Edmunds, Emma Finucane, Joe Holt, Nia Holt, Eluned King, Harvey McNaughton, Anna Morris, Alex Pope, William Roberts, Jessica Roberts, Luke Rowe, Joshua Tarling, Geraint Thomas, Lowri Thomas, Stephen Williams.

Cycling pilots: Steff Lloyd (Alex Pope), Matt Rotherham (James Ball), Amy Cole (Nia Holt).

Judo

Judo was not included in the Gold Coast programme four years ago but the sport has returned in Birmingham.

Double Olympian Natalie Powell will be aiming to emulate the gold she won in Glasgow in 2014.

Gregg Varey, whose wife Amanda represented Wales in netball at the Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast in 2018, made his debut at the recent European Championships at the age of 33.

Judo (6): Ashleigh-Anne Barnikel, Natalie Powell, Gregg Varey, Daniel Rabbitt, Jasmine Hacker-Jones, Callum Bennett.

Lawn Bowls

Anwen Button will be competing in her sixth Games. Julie Thomas, who won bronze with Gilbert Miles in the VI mixed pairs four years ago, will this time be partnered in the event by Gordon Llewelyn with Mark Adams and John Wilson acting as directors for the pairs.

Wales will have a second pair in the Birmingham Para-lawn bowls with Paul Brown and Chris Spriggs competing in the men's pairs.

Lawn bowls (14): Jarrad Breen, Paul Brown, Anwen Button, Owain Dando, Laura Daniels, Gordon Llewellyn, Sara Nicholls, Ross Owen, Daniel Salmon, Chris Sprigs, Caroline Taylor, Julie Thomas, Jon Tomlinson, Ysie White.

Squash

Tesni Evans won a bronze in Australia four years ago and will be joined in the squad this time around by brother Emyr.

Joel Makin won the Manchester Open in April which is the biggest title of his career so far.

Squash (5): Peter Creed, Emyr Evans, Tesni Evans, Joel Makin, Emily Whitlock.

Swimming & Diving

'Wheelchair backflipper' Lily Rice earns Commonwealth Games selection

Wheelchair backflipper' Lily Rice turned swimmer was among the first 11 Para-athletes named.

Rice will compete in the women's 100m backstroke S8, while also named in the swimming team are Dylan Broom in the men's 200m freestyle S14, with Rebecca Lewis and Meghan Willis both competing in the women's 200m individual medley SM10.

Olympic champions Calum Jarvis and Matthew Richards have been named, while Alys Thomas returns after winning Commonwealth gold four years ago.

Olympic finalist Daniel Jervis will be looking to add a gold medal to the silver and bronze he won in Australia and Scotland when he races in the 400m and 1500m freestyle.

Wales will also take three divers to the Commonwealth Games for the first time.

High diving star Aidan Heslop has been selected for his second games after taking his first Red Bull World Series victory in Boston, and will team up with Ruby Thorne of Dive London in the platform synchro event.

Sheffield Diving's Lucy Hawkins, who is also aiming for success on the platform, completes the squad.

Swimming (20): Kieran Bird, Kyle Booth, Dylan Broom, Thomas Carswell, Charlotte Evans, Lewis Fraser, Medi Harris, Calum Jarvis, Daniel Jervis, Daniel Jones, Harriet Jones, Rebecca Lewis, Bradley Newman, Lily Rice, Matthew Richards, Joseph Small, Rebecca Sutton, Alys Thomas, Liam White, Meghan Willis.

Diving (3): Lucy Hawkins, Aidan Heslop, Ruby Thorne.

Table tennis

Anna Hursey, who was 11 when she became the youngest athlete to compete at the Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast 2018, returns.

Charlotte Carey and Chloe Thomas Wu Zhang, who also competed four years ago, are included along with teenage debutant Lara Whitton.

Joshua Stacey, who won bronze four years ago, will again represent Wales in table tennis along with Grace Williams.

Table tennis (7): Charlotte Carey, Anna Hursey, Chloe Thomas Wu Zhang, Lara Whitton, Joshua Stacey, Grace Williams, Callum Evans.

Triathlon

Gold Coast Team Wales captain Non Stanford has been included in the mixed relay alongside Dominic Coy, Iestyn Harrett and Olivia Mathias, while Isabel Morris is named in the individual female race.

Rhys Jones will make history as the first para-triathlete for Team Wales at a Commonwealth Games with Rhys James as his pilot.

Triathlon (6): Dominic Coy, Rhys Jones, Iestyn Harrett, Olivia Mathias, Isabel Morris, Non Stanford.

Weightlifting

Jones dreaming of Commonwealth medal

Christie-Marie Williams will compete at her third Commonwealths, while Amy Salt and Michael Farmer will both make their Games debuts.

Selected for a second Games are Hannah Powell, Catrin Jones, Faye Pittman and Jordan Sakkas.

Weightlifting (7): Christie-Marie Williams, Amy Salt, Michael Farmer, Hannah Powell, Catrin Jones, Faye Pittman, Jordan Sakkas.

Wrestling

Curtis Dodge has represented Wales at two Commonwealth Games, competing in judo in 2014 and wrestling in 2018 when he brought home a bronze medal.

Wrestling (2): Shannon Alex Harry, Curtis Dodge.