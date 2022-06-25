Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Wales' Jeremiah Azu caused a big shock at the UK Athletics Championship to claim gold in the men's 100m.

The 21-year-old beat defending European 100m champion Zharnel Hughes with a marginally wind-assisted time of 9.90.

Azu becomes the first Welsh 100m UK champion for 53 years - Ron Jones was the last to achieve this feat in 1969.

There was more Welsh success as Melissa Courtney-Bryant claimed 1500m silver, but Jake Heyward and Joe Brier both narrowly missed out on medals.

Heyward missed out on men's 1500m bronze by 0.03 seconds, finishing behind Jake Wightman, Neil Gourley and Josh Kerr.

And Brier suffered similar fate in the men's 400m race, as Matthew Hudson-Smith claimed gold.

Osian Jones also won silver for Wales in the men's hammer, throwing a distance of 69.68m which was only beaten by Nicholas Miller.

And Patrick Swann completed the Welsh medal haul on Saturday, winning bronze in the men's shot put.

Is sprinter - and church singer - Jeremiah Azu the next big star of British athletics?

On Friday, Joe's sister Hannah Brier became the fastest Welsh woman of all time after running a personal best in her women's 100m heat.

Unfortunately for the 24-year-old Swansea Harrier, she finished eighth in the final on Saturday.