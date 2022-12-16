Last updated on .From the section Wales

Newport County and Wrexham's Saturday fixtures have been called off because of frozen pitches.

County's game at Hartlepool United in League Two was postponed at Friday lunchtime.

Hartlepool said that overnight temperatures of -5 had left the Victoria Park ground frozen, including water pipes.

Wrexham's home FA Trophy third round tie against Scunthorpe United is also off.

The game has been rescheduled for Wednesday, 21 December in place of the National League game against Bromley.

Four of six scheduled Cymru Premier games due to be played on Friday evening have been postponed.

Games at Aberystwyth, Airbus UK Broughton, Bala and Flint are off.

Merthyr Town's Southern League Premier South fixture at Bracknell is another casualty of the cold snap, along with the Welsh Premiership rugby match between Bridgend and Swansea.