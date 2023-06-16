Last updated on .From the section Wales

Non Stanford was crowned triathlon world champion in 2013

Former World Triathlon champion Non Stanford has been made an MBE in the King's Birthday Honours.

The 34-year-old from Bridgend, who retired from competition in October 2022, was 2012 ITU Under-23 world champion before becoming senior world champion a year later.

Stanford won silver for Wales in the mixed triathlon relay at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

She followed that with gold at the 2022 European Championships in Munich.

Dr Gareth Jones also receives an MBE for services to sport and exercise medicine in Wales.

Wales receives three OBEs, with Pippa Britton, lately vice-chair UK Anti-Doping and vice-chair Sport Wales, for services to sport, David Griffiths, for services to football, and Chris Jenkins, lately Commonwealth Games Wales chief executive officer, all honoured.

Swansea Harriers Athletics Club coach John Griffiths and Sian Margaret Johnson, for services to squash in Wales, receive BEMs.