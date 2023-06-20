Thirty nations will compete at the World Lacrosse Championship hosted by current champions the USA

Wales are aiming for a best ever top-10 finish when they compete in the World Lacrosse Championship in San Diego, California this month.

Drawn in Pool B, they begin their campaign on Thursday, 22 June against Denmark (21:00 BST), before going on to face Japan, Uganda and France.

Wales finished 14th at the last World Championship in Israel in 2018.

"It's going to be a great occasion to be involved in," said Tom Rosser, Wales' leading player five years ago.

"I was more nervous last time. This time, I feel more relaxed and ready to enjoy it because I know what's coming.

"We're aiming for a top-10 finish. I would say that would be my personal aim.

"We've got specific aims within the squad, but our focus is to play the best we can, not to worry about the other teams."

In order to secure a place in the play-offs to reach the quarter-finals, Wales will need to either top their group or be amongst the four best second-place finishers.

"We're not going to worry who we're up against, we're just going to make sure that when we step onto that pitch, we put our best performance together," said 29-year-old Rosser.

"I'm hugely excited. We're a year later than we should be because of the pandemic.

"We should have played a European Championship in 2020 and this last year, so the squad have been working towards this goal for a long time.

"It's even bigger in the sense that it's on American soil. It's going to be a big spectacle.

"Lacrosse is pushing towards being in the Olympic Games, so there's going to be a big limelight on the sport.

"The first game will be emotional. It will be relieving to actually be there and be able to get the show on the road.

"It's been a long process if you include the qualifiers as well. It's almost a two-and-a-half year process, but it's going to be an interesting one.

"Denmark are the last team we played in the European qualifiers, we won quite convincingly, but they'll come back. If I was them, I'd want to get some revenge on Wales.

"They're going to come out with a fight and we've got to front up. I'll just be relieved, excited, a whole load of emotions, before we even start the national anthem."

'The fastest sport in the world'

Swansea-born Rosser began playing lacrosse at the age of 20 at Loughborough University, having also been a talented rugby and squash player in his youth.

"When I started playing lacrosse, I did have the Welsh national team in mind, that was basically the aim," he said.

"I just loved the physicality and the pace of it. They say it's the fastest sport in the world.

"I thought there was potential there and I went into lacrosse thinking that playing for Wales was the goal. Playing sport for Wales is most kids' dream.

"It means everything in the sense that you're representing your family, your heritage, the kids you went to school with, your mentors, everyone who you've interacted with along the way, friends and family.

"The time it really hits me is when you're singing the national anthem before a game. You're just representing everyone you grew up with."

Rosser's first taste of a World Lacrosse Championship in Israel five years ago saw Wales achieve their best ever finish, in a tournament which saw 46 nations competing.

"It was quite eye-opening. I played in the European Championship two years before in Budapest and the standard is just a level up," he said.

"It was a great experience and I feel a lot more confident going into the World Championship now.

"They try and cram in as many games as possible and we played eight games in nine days, so it's a really rapid turnaround.

"It's just a case of waking up in the morning, preparing for the game, playing the game and you've got about 30 minutes to review what happened, because your attention then quickly turns to the next game.

"There was one game that we played at 9pm, then the next game started at 9am the next morning, so we had around 12 hours to rest, recover, process and prepare for the next game.

"It is rapid-fire, but it was a great experience. It doesn't get much better than putting the Welsh jersey on."

"It was the best finish in terms of ranking that Wales has ever had, so we saw it as a success, but we felt we could have done better.

"I think we should have won our last game against Jamaica. Unfortunately, injuries had depleted us and the depth of our squad had been reduced considerably. Normally, you have 23 players and by the end of the tournament we were down to around 17.

"When you've got 10 on the pitch, you go from having 13 substitutes down to seven, which is quite a reduction.

"We were struggling to put our strongest performance in by the last game. It would have been nice to play that game back, because I think we could have won that."

Inspiring growth

With a top-10 finish targeted and the ambitions for lacrosse to be included in the Olympic Games in the near future, Rosser believes the World Championship could be a major step for the sport in this country.

"Lacrosse in Wales is small at the moment. Since I've been playing, the number of clubs has decreased unfortunately.

"It's going to require a significant amount of work to get lacrosse up and running within Wales.

"If the national squad can perform at the highest level, it's just going to show that there is somewhere for players to go. It gives players something to strive for and to play for.

"There are going to be a lot of players in this squad that can play a role in the development of lacrosse in Wales in the next five to 15 years. If we can show what we're about, then hopefully, we can boost participation.

"I'm fully aware of where we as a sport sit in the food chain, but it's going to do a hell of a lot more for the sport than if we weren't in the World Championship.

"You've also got the potential of Olympic inclusion for the 2028 Olympics. That's something that is being pushed by World Lacrosse, so we're at quite a pivotal point for lacrosse at the moment, where it could really kick on, or if the decisions don't go our way, it could set us back a few years again."