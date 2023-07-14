Last updated on .From the section Wales

Lee Byrne won 46 caps for Wales and made one British and Irish Lions appearance on the 2009 tour of South Africa

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions full-back Lee Byrne has become Merthyr Town Football Club's latest star owner.

Byrne joins Wales midfielder Joe Morrell and Glamorgan Cricket's Chris Cooke in having a stake in the club.

The Martyrs play in the Southern League Premier Division, the seventh tier of the English pyramid.

They have been fan-owned since reforming in 2010, with more than 180 co-owners.

Merthyr also attracts support from the screen - in 2022-23 the club kit was sponsored by Line of Duty star Vicky McClure and her filmmaker fiance Jonny Owen, who is from the town.

They will begin the new 2023-24 season with a home game against Dorchester Town at Penydarren Park on Saturday, 5 August.