Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Doncaster RLFC proved too strong for the North Wales Crusaders in the League One play-off final, winning 18-6.

It was third time lucky for Doncaster after reaching the final in both the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

The Crusaders travelled to Doncaster's Eco-Power Stadium hoping to reach the Championship for the first time since 2014.

The home side outscored their opponents by three tries to one thanks to a dominant defensive display.

Doncaster took the lead through former Tonga winger Mahe Fonua in the 14th minute and half-back Connor Robinson added to his successful conversion with a penalty seven minutes later.

The 8-0 half-time deficit did nothing to harm the spirit of the Crusaders who enjoyed large periods of possession and territory in the second half but couldn't breach Doncaster's defence.

Despite 20 minutes of Crusaders pressure it was player of the match Robinson who broke the second half deadlock, dummying through before feeding Loui McConnell who dived over next to the posts.

Crusaders continued to battle and were given a ray of hope when Toby Hughes collected his own grubber kick and crossed the try line, with Leon Hayes converting to reduce the deficit to 14-6.

It was left to captain Sam Smeaton to put the finishing touches on the victory, making an outside break and diving over.

Doncaster RLFC: Josh Guzdek; Tom Halliday, Brad Hey, Mahe Fonua, Bureta Faraimo; Ben Johnston, Connor Robinson; Brad Knowles, Greg Burnes, Albert Vete, Sam Smeaton, Bret Ferres, Loui McConnell.

Interchanges: Keelan Foster, Alex Holdstock, Matt James, Watson Boas.

North Wales Crusaders: Owain Abel; Josh Lynch, Kieran Taylor, Cole Oakley, Matt Reid; Leon Hayes, Toby Hughes; Jack Houghton, Jake Burns, Chris Barratt, Ryan Ellis, Matt Fletcher, Carl Forster.

Interchanges: Callum Hazzard, Jordan Andrade, Shaun Costello, Pat Rainford.