Ruslan Nurudinov: Olympic champion doped at London 2012 - Cas

Nurudinov lifted 184kg in the snatch and 220kg in the clean and jerk at London 2012

Uzbekistan's Olympic champion Ruslan Nurudinov has been found guilty of doping at London 2012 by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The 27-year-old and Belarusian Mikalai Novikau, 32, were found to have taken banned substances after their samples were retested in 2018.

Nurudinov, who finished fourth at London 2012, won gold in the 105kg weight class at Rio 2016 and set an Olympic record in the clean and jerk.

Novikau finished eighth at London 2012.

Cas' anti-doping division said: "Both athletes committed an anti-doping rule violation and that the appropriate sanction was the disqualification of their results in the competition in question, with all other consequences related thereto as applicable including forfeiture of any medals, points and/or prizes."

The cases will be referred to the International Weightlifting Federation "for further follow-up".