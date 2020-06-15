Last updated on .From the section Weightlifting

The World Anti-Doping Agency is investigating international weightlifting cases from 2009 to 2014

An independent inquiry found "corruption at the highest level" of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF).

It stated former IWF president Tamas Ajan interfered in anti-doping efforts and 40 positive tests were covered up.

"It is are incredibly upsetting for advocates of clean sport," Wada president Witold Banka said.

Wada said the cases it will investigate covers from 2009 to 2014.

Law professor Richard McLaren, who led the inquiry, said Hungarian Ajan had created a "culture of fear" at the IWF.

Among the findings, the investigation also found that Ajan personally collected all the doping violation fines and that there is an estimated $10.5m (£8.3m) from IWF accounts that is unaccounted for.

Ajan resigned from his role in April.