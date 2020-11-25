Last updated on .From the section Weightlifting

Roxana Cocos won silver in the -69kg event at the London Olympics

Two Romanian weightlifters have been stripped of their Olympic medals from the 2012 London Games after their samples were retested.

The samples from Roxana Cocos, who took silver in the women's -69kg event, and men's -69kg bronze medallist Ravzan Martin showed banned steroids.

Gabriel Sincraian, who competed in the men's -85kg, was also disqualified.

Compatriot Florin Croitoru was also sanctioned in 2019 external-link after his sample was positive for three banned substances.

Belarusian Maryna Shkermankova, who took bronze behind Cocos in London, was also disqualified for doping offences.

Anna Nurmukhambetova from Kazakhstan will now finish third in the updated -69kg results.