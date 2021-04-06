Last updated on .From the section Weightlifting

Davies won the European Under-23 Championship in 2015

British weightlifter Sarah Davies boosted her chances of a place at the Tokyo Olympics with overall silver at the European Championships in Moscow.

In the -64kg class, Davies, 28, lifted 101kg in the snatch before a British record 129kg in the clean and jerk.

It gave the 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist a total of 230kg - also a British record.

Former world champion Loredana Toma of Romania took gold while Russian Anastasiia Anzorova won bronze.

Davies returns home with three silvers, with medals awarded for podium finishes in the snatch, clean and jerk, as well as the overall rankings.

Toma, who has now claimed four successive European crowns, is expected to miss out on a place at the postponed Tokyo Olympics, with Romania widely expected to be excluded from the weightlifting competition due to the nation's numerous doping offences in recent years.

On Monday, London 2012 Olympian Zoe Smith finished sixth in the -59kg division.