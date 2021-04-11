Last updated on .From the section Weightlifting

Great Britain's Emily Campbell has won gold in the women's +87kg division at the European Championships

Emily Campbell has won gold to end an impressive week for the British team at the European weightlifting championships in Moscow.

The Commonwealth Games bronze medallist lifted a combined total of 276kg to win the women's +87kg division.

On Wednesday, -71kg lifter Emily Muskett became Britain's first European champion in the sport for 26 years.

Meanwhile, Sarah Davies secured overall silver in the -64kg division.

Three medals is the best British return at the European Championships since 1948, where the team achieved four.

Campbell's total of 276kg is a new British and Commonwealth record for the +87kg division, while she is also the first British lifter to secure gold medals in the snatch, clean and jerk and overall event since Marie Forteath in 1988.

All three lifters are now in strong positions to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, with London 2012 Olympian Zoe Smith also in contention after finishing sixth in the -59kg category.