Nini Manumua won bronze at the world youth championships in 2017 competing for USA

A Tongan weightlifter - and rival to transgender athlete Laurel Hubbard - who missed out on an Olympic qualifying berth has been awarded a wildcard entry to the Tokyo Games.

Nini Manumua, 21, has been handed a tripartite place by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF).

She finished in 14th in the women's +87kg division, one place short of an automatic qualification berth.

New Zealand lifter Hubbard finished seventh.

She competed in men's events before coming out as transgender in 2013.

Her inclusion has generated significant criticism with some groups claiming Hubbard has an unfair advantage, but others see the 43-year-old as a figurehead for greater inclusion at the Olympics.

The IWF's finalised list of qualified athletes confirms places for Britain's Zoe Smith (59kg), Sarah Davies (64kg), Emily Campbell (+87kg).

However, 71kg European champion Emily Muskett (nee Godley) looks to have missed out by just one place in the Olympic -76kg division.