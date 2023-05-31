Last updated on .From the section Weightlifting

Jonathan Chin set a new British record for the 73kg category at the European Weightlifting Championships in April

Weightlifter Jonathan Chin will make his debut at the Commonwealth Championships in July after recently breaking two British records.

Chin, 29, is a medical student at the University of Bristol and will compete for England at the event in India.

He set a new British record for his 73kg category at the European Weightlifting Championships last month.

The Commonwealth Championships take place in the three years between Commonwealth Games.

Chin started weightlifting aged 22 and has won four consecutive English Championships, as well as one British Championship, during the past seven years.

At the Europeans in Armenia in April, Chin lifted 168kg in the clean and jerk and 129kg in the snatch, setting a new British record.

He is part of the five-person team heading to Delhi for the Championships, the first time England have appeared at the competition since 2017.

"I'm really excited about the Championships. I've competed for Team GB before but never for England, and I'll be aiming for a medal," Chin said.

"The Commonwealth Games in Australia are only a few years away [in 2026] and that could be a good one for me too."