Phil Richard's most recent success came at the European Masters Classic in Budapest in March

For many athletes, turning 40 means a change of focus, a new career possibly in coaching or punditry.

But for Swansea's Phil Richard, the 40 milestone only marked the beginning of further opportunities within powerlifting.

Numerous titles have followed, plus world records and a place in the European Hall of Fame.

Powerlifting is a sport that comprises three lifting disciplines - squat, bench press and deadlift.

The skills involved normally take years to master, but for Richard they came naturally.

"I basically just fell into powerlifting," said 52-year-old Richard.

"I'd gone to the gym as a 15-year-old boy with a mate of mine who liked rugby.

"After a while I gave powerlifting a go and after a month or two of training I entered a competition and won, which believe it or not was back in January 1987.

"I went on to the Welsh Championships two months later and won there and within probably 10 months I won a British Under-20s powerlifting title.

"From that moment I was hooked, it just grabbed me and pulled me right in.

"I don't know what else I'd do with my time to be honest. I've regularly trained four times a week for the last 37 or 38 years and it's a lot to give up."

'Disastrous' beginnings breed success

Success has not always come easily. Richard says his first venture into world events as a junior was a "disaster".

"I was disqualified," he said.

"I failed to make a total, squats went good, bench went well but the deadlifts were disastrous.

"If I'd opened 50 kilos lighter, I'd have been European champion and got silver in the Worlds on my first go."

Unperturbed, Richard returned to the World Championships a year later and took home the title.

"I wouldn't say it took over my life because I enjoyed myself as well, but I was very focused," recalled Richard.

"I could break one British record. Then I wasn't happy with breaking one British record so I had to break another one.

"It soon progressed to European records, Commonwealth records, that sort of thing. Recently I've been breaking world records!"

In 2021, at the UK Arnold Classic, Richard broke a world record on the squat and a European record on the bench press at the Masters II level, age 50-60.

In all he has seven world titles, 15 European titles and 40 British titles along with his European and world records.

Phil Richard will compete at the European Equipped Masters in the Czech Republic in July

'The financial burden is terrible'

"It's lovely to represent your country, but sometimes you've got to put your hand in your pocket," said Richard.

"I earned 1000 Euros from the Arnold Classic but it doesn't tip the iceberg.

"I am fortunate to get sponsorship, it's a fantastic sport but it's not a sport that people can get rich in at this moment."

Richard balances working as a senior process technician in the mining industry with competing, the cost of which leads to some difficult decisions about which events to attend.

"This year's World Championships are in Mongolia and I've already made the decision that that is not financially viable," added Richard.

"At the end of the day, I am a father and I want to take my children on holiday and I don't want to sacrifice that for the powerlifting."

More titles and records to come

This weekend sees Richard compete in the British Masters Classic Championships.

The classic competitions remove all supportive equipment seen in equipped powerlifting, such as bench press shirts and knee padding.

"I've been dabbling with classics as at the end of the day it's more titles and more records to have a go at," Richard said.

"Last year I went to Belfast and I won the British championships and then went to Hungary in March and won my first classic European title."

Despite looking forward to the weekend, Richard is also eyeing the European equipped championships, where he will be defending champion.

"I love lifting in the equipment and I don't make any qualms about it," he added.

"Lifting in the equipment does let you lift more weight, and the main objective of powerlifting is to lift as much weight as you can."

The Masters II world title is missing from Richard's list of achievements and, having decided to miss this year's World Championships, his focus is on next year in Sun City, South Africa.

"As much as I would love to love to be world champion, for this year it's just the European Championships, whereas next year there's definitely a world title coming back to Wales," Richard said.