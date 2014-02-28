BBC Sport - Sochi 2014: Nancy Kerrigan & Tonya Harding scandal in 1994
Tonya Harding-Nancy Kerrigan scandal
- From the section Winter Olympics
BBC Sport looks back at the fierce rivalry between American figure skaters Nancy Kerrigan and Tonya Harding during the 1994 Winter Olympic Games in Lillehammer.
On 6 January 1994, Kerrigan was clubbed on her right knee with a metal baton after a practice session before the US National Championships. It emerged that the assault was a conspiracy hatched by Jeff Gillooly, the former husband of Tonya Harding - Kerrigan's ice dance rival.
Kerrigan recovered in time for the 1994 Games and secured a silver medal behind Oksana Baiul of Ukraine, while Harding finished eighth.
