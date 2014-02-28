BBC Sport - Sochi 2014: Nancy Kerrigan & Tonya Harding scandal in 1994

Tonya Harding-Nancy Kerrigan scandal

BBC Sport looks back at the fierce rivalry between American figure skaters Nancy Kerrigan and Tonya Harding during the 1994 Winter Olympic Games in Lillehammer.

On 6 January 1994, Kerrigan was clubbed on her right knee with a metal baton after a practice session before the US National Championships. It emerged that the assault was a conspiracy hatched by Jeff Gillooly, the former husband of Tonya Harding - Kerrigan's ice dance rival.

Kerrigan recovered in time for the 1994 Games and secured a silver medal behind Oksana Baiul of Ukraine, while Harding finished eighth.

Top Stories