Watch Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean's gold medal-winning 'Bolero' routine at the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics.

The performance and resulting score made the pair the highest-scoring figure skaters of all time (for a single programme), receiving 12 perfect 6.0s and six 5.9s, which included artistic impression scores of 6.0 from every judge.

