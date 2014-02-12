Sochi 2014: Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt win luge doubles gold

Germany's Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt have won the luge doubles in Sochi.

The pair, who are both 26, went into the competition as the reigning world champions and finished 0.522 seconds ahead of Andreas and Wolfgang Linger.

The Austrian brothers had been aiming to win the event for a third successive Winter Olympics, but had to settle for silvers at the Sanki Sliding Centre.

Did you know? Germany have dominated the luge events at Sochi 2014. Natalie Geisenberger also won the women's singles and Felix Loch took gold in the men's singles. There could still be further luge success for Germany on Thursday in the team relay event.

Latvia's Andris and Juris Sics, who were second in Vancouver four years ago, claimed bronze medals this time.

Wendl and Arlt's success means Germany have won all three of the luge events so far at the Sochi Winter Olympics.

They set a new course record of 49.373secs in their first run and followed that with a time of 49.560secs on their second attempt.

Peter Penz and Georg Fischer of Austria had been in bronze-medal position after run one, but their medal hopes disappeared as they lost control on their second run and eventually finished last.