Sochi 2014: Kaitlyn Farrington takes gold in ladies' halfpipe

America's Kaitlyn Farrington beat defending champion Torah Bright to win gold in the Winter Olympic ladies' halfpipe snowboarding competition.

Farrington, 23, scored 91.75 points to win by a margin of just 0.25 as 27-year-old Australian Bright had to settle for silver in Sochi.

Did you know? The top four finishers in the women's halfpipe have won Winter Olympic gold in the event. Kelly Clark won in 2002, Hannah Teter finished first four years later and Torah Bright clinched gold in 2010

American Kelly Clark, 30, champion in 2002 and a bronze medallist four years ago, finished third with 90.75.

Hannah Teter, who won in 2006, came fourth with a score of 90.50.

It meant America claimed three of the top four places a day after Shaun White finished fourth to miss out on a third successive gold in the men's halfpipe.

After the first of two runs, 27-year-old Teter led, with Farrington second, Bright eighth and Clark 10th.

Farrington failed to make the final directly from the heats, needing a second-chance semi-final to progress, but a stunning second run in the final saw her take gold in her first Winter Olympics.