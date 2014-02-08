BBC Sport - Sochi 2014: Graham Bell's Rosa Khutor downhill course guide

Ride 'dangerous' Sochi course with Bell

Watch the incredible footage as former Winter Olympic skier and BBC presenter Graham Bell skis the controversial Rosa Khutor Sochi 2014 downhill piste.

Five-time Olympic medallist Bode Miller has said the course "could kill you" and Bell describes the challenges as he tackles the run holding a hand-held camera.

Afterwards he says the 46-degree gradient course is "one of the toughest" Olympic downhill runs he has skied.

