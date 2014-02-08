Watch the incredible footage as former Winter Olympic skier and BBC presenter Graham Bell skis the controversial Rosa Khutor Sochi 2014 downhill piste.

Five-time Olympic medallist Bode Miller has said the course "could kill you" and Bell describes the challenges as he tackles the run holding a hand-held camera.

Afterwards he says the 46-degree gradient course is "one of the toughest" Olympic downhill runs he has skied.

