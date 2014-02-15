Sochi 2014: Skater Elise Christie target of cyber abuse

Media playback is not supported on this device Confusion as Christie disqualified again

Short track speed skater Elise Christie has revealed she has been the victim of cyber abuse during the Winter Olympics.

The 23-year-old Scot suffered disappointment for the second time this week after being disqualified in her 1500 metres heat on Saturday.

Christie, who was also penalised in the 500m final on Thursday, deleted her Twitter account the next day.

"I have had a few people threatening me, cyber bullying basically," Christie told BBC Two.

After consulting with Team GB officials, it was decided her account should be shut down to allow her to focus on competing.

"I have had to deal with abuse on the internet as well," she said. "So, I have found it hard."

Christie, who will race in her favoured 1000m event on Tuesday, looked more relaxed before putting in a final burst which allowed her to edge Italy's Arianna Fontana in a photo-finish before she was penalised and placed in last position.

Within minutes, it emerged that the Scot had been sanctioned for an infringement at the finish line.

Christie's result was initially flagged up as 'penalty' which was later changed to 'DNF' (did not finish) after it emerged that she crossed the line outside the track.

"I was heading out to watch my team-mate race, then I saw I had got a penalty," said a bewildered Christie. "I had no physical contact with anyone, so I have no idea what I was penalised for.

"I was playing safe after the 500m final by trying not to be near anyone. I am gobsmacked - I expected the decision the other day, but not now."

Christie says she must now refocus for the 1000m.

"I have found it hard, but it is not always about medals," she said. "I have to keep pushing through.

"I need to find a reason to respect the referee's decision. At the moment, I have no idea what is going on."