Winter Olympics 2018: BBC Sport's live coverage times on TV, radio & online

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app and follow text updates online.

The 23rd Winter Olympics take place in Pyeongchang, South Korea, from 9-25 February and BBC Sport will deliver comprehensive digital coverage.

There will be network TV coverage around the clock from live action to highlights programmes brought to you by presenters Clare Balding, Hazel Irvine, Eilidh Barbour and Radzi Chinyanganya.

There will be live action on the BBC Sport website and app, catch-up video highlights and on-demand clips, analysis, insight and news from the Games to audiences wherever they are, on whichever device they want, across all 17 days of action as well as on social media.

Great Britain are aiming for their most successful Winter Olympics in history after UK Sport set a target of at least five medals from the Pyeongchang Games.

Full coverage details (All times GMT and subject to late changes)

Sunday, 25 February

It's the final day of competition at the Winter Olympics and medals are up for grabs in the four-man bobsleigh, women's curling and men's ice hockey.

The Games Today

19:00-20:00, BBC Two and online (repeated 21:00-06:00, BBC Red Button)

14:00-21:00, BBC Red Button (replays)