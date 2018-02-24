Winter Olympics: Day-by-day guide to Pyeongchang 2018

Media playback is not supported on this device Yarnold retains Olympic skeleton title

Sunday, 25 February - day 16

Medal events: Four

00:05-03:25: Curling - women's final.

Curling - women's final. 00:30-03:30: Bobsleigh - four-man final heats.

Bobsleigh - four-man final heats. 04:10-07:00: Ice hockey - men's final.

Ice hockey - men's final. 06:15-08:15: Cross-country skiing - women's 30km mass-start classic.

MUST WATCH:

11:00-13:00: Closing ceremony

Brit watch:

00:30-03:30: The British four-man bobsleigh team will hope to finish a disappointing Games on a positive note.

KEY ACTION TO WATCH:

While the majority of athletes will be in party mode having completed their programmes, day 16 is the final opportunity for those still competing to claim places on the Olympic podium - before another four-year-wait.

Bobsleigh:

00:30-03:30: Britain's hopes of making an impact in one of the most highly anticipated events of the Games ended early with both crews struggling in Saturday's first two runs. They will begin Sunday's third of four runs in 17th and 18th place respectively, both over 1.3 seconds adrift of the leader and at least four tenths outside a top-10 place.

The German crew, piloted by Francesco Friedrich, carry a lead of almost three tenths of a second over South Korea into run three. Another German crew lie third with Canada in fourth.

Curling:

00:05-03:25: The women's curling competition will reach its climax with home favourites South Korea taking on Sweden, who beat Great Britain in the semi-finals. The 'Garlic Girls' - as South Korea have become known - are the first Asian team to reach an Olympic curling final.

Sweden are in the final for the fourth consecutive Olympics - they won gold in Turin and Vancouver but lost to Canada in Sochi.

Ice hockey:

04:10-07:00: There will be no NHL players, but hopefully no lack of drama in one of the Games' marquee events, in which Germany take on the Olympic athletes from Russia.

The Germans caused huge upsets by beating Sweden and Canada to reach the final for the first time. Their two previous ice hockey medals were both bronze, the last in 1976.

Russia has the next strongest domestic league after the USA and Canada, and a Russian team last took gold in 1992, when they competed as the Unified Team following the break-up of the Soviet Union.

They boast the tournament's strongest offence and defence - but the last time they reached the Olympic final, in 1998, they also began as favourites only to lose to the Czech Republic.

Cross country skiing:

06:15-08:15: The final event of Pyeongchang 2018 will see the women battle it out over 30km in the mass-start classic.

Norway's Marit Bjorgen will be hoping for her fifth medal in five events after a Games in which she took her overall tally to 14, surpassing compatriot Ole Einar Bjorndalen's record as the most successful Winter Olympian.

Bjorgen led Norway to a clean sweep of the event in Sochi and also at last year's World Championships.

The challenge could come from her compatriot Heidi Weng and also Sweden's Charlotte Kalla and Jessie Diggins of the USA, who will carry her nation's flag at the closing ceremony.

Closing ceremony:

11:00-13:00: The Games will officially end with the closing ceremony at the Pyeongchang Olympic stadium.