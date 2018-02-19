Winter Olympics: Norway win maiden ski jumping team gold

Norway became the second country to win a gold medal in all four different ski jumping events at a Winter Olympics after Germany

Norway beat Germany and Poland to win the men's team ski jumping event at the Winter Olympics for the first time.

Daniel Andre Tande, Andreas Stjernen, Johann Andre Forfang and Robert Johansson combined to post 1098.5 points over two rounds.

Germany's Karl Geiger, Stephan Leyhe, Richard Freitag and Andreas Wellinger finished 22.8 points behind in silver.

They finished just 3.3 points ahead of Poland's Maciej Kot, Stefan Hula, Dawid Kubacki and Kamil Stoch.

Stoch earlier retained his large hill individual title in Pyeongchang.

Norway have now won 28 medals in Pyeongchang, setting a new record for their most at a single Winter Olympics, having achieved 26 in both 1994 and 2014.

It was Norway's second ski jumping gold medal of the Games after Maren Lundby won the women's normal hill individual.

Compatriot Havard Lorentzen also earlier won the men's 500m speed skating final.

This season's World Cup leader edged out South Korea's Cha Min-kyu after clocking 34.41 seconds at Gangneung Oval.

Forfang also claimed a silver in the men's normal hill individual ahead of Johansson, who also won bronze in the large hill individual event.

Johansson and Germany's Wellinger became the first athletes to win a medal in all three men's events at a single Olympics since Austria's Gregor Schlierenzauer in 2010.

A total of 12 teams started in the event, with only the top eight progressing to the final round after each member of the four-man team jumped.

All eight teams in the final round then jumped again, with the collective score from all eight jumps determining the overall result.