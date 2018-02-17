Winter Olympics: Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu wins historic figure skating gold

Media playback is not supported on this device Winter Olympics 2018: Historic gold and six quads - best of men's figure skating

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February

Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu became the first man since 1952 to defend a Winter Olympics single figure skating gold medal with victory in Pyeongchang.

Hanyu, 23, won with a total score of 317.85, 10.95 points clear of compatriot Shoma Uno while Spaniard Javier Fernandez took bronze.

Meanwhile, there was drama on the slopes as American Lindsey Vonn missed out on a medal on her Olympic return.

Czech Republic's Ester Ledecka instead claimed gold in the women's super G.

Hanyu win sparks Winnie the Pooh celebration

Fans threw Winnie the Pooh toys on to the ice following Hanyu's victory

Hanyu took a four-point lead into the final day and scored 206.17 in the free skating to extend his winning margin.

American Dick Button was the last man to win back-to-back titles.

Hanyu's Sochi 2014 success elevated him to superstar status in Japan and, having overcome a three-month injury lay-off to make the Games, fans threw stuffed Winnie the Pooh toys on to the ice following his victory in Pyeongchang.

"I'm relieved to be able to skate here as a lot of people supported me," said the Japanese skater, who has adopted the famous children's character as his mascot.

"My right foot really hung tough. I worried a lot of people as I could not practice because of my injury. So, there was stronger support than before.

"I was so fortunate. I'm feeling gratitude. I was able to make a jump that I wanted to do with concentration. Anyway it was good."

'Quad King' Chen sets Olympic record

A quad is a jump requiring four rotations in the air

American prodigy Nathan Chen saw his hopes of a medal disappear after a terrible short program on Friday, but set an Olympic record in Saturday's free skate.

The 18-year-old became the first figure skater to land six quads to record 215.08 points, one of the highest scores ever seen in the sport.

He eventually finished fifth, having broken his own record of five quads set last year.

"I have been working on it for a while. It's never really fully come together," said the teenager, nicknamed "Quad King".

"I was like, 'I already fell so many times (this week), I might as well go out and throw everything down and see what happens'."

'I am America's sweetheart'

Adam Rippon finished 10th in the men's figure skating

American figure skate Adam Rippon, who came out as gay in 2015, says he will take some time to consider whether to hang up his skates after finishing 10th in Saturday's event.

The 28-year-old, who said last month he would not feel welcome if invited to the White House because he is gay, won bronze as part of the team competition earlier in the week.

"I think at first I need a five-minute break and a really stiff drink and then maybe, like a day or two off the ice, at least to dry out my costumes, and then we'll see," he said.

Rippon, who criticised US vice-president Mike Pence's record on lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights before the Games, is a social media hit and puts it down to trying to "keep it real during interviews".

"That's exactly who I am, I have been completely honest with this whole Olympic experience. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," he added.

"And I wanted to be open and honest about it and fun with the media, it's a whole part of it that I wanted to enjoy and I enjoyed every single second - I am America's sweetheart."

Vonn shocked as Ledecka takes gold

Lindsey Vonn finished sixth in the women's super G

Vonn is the second most decorated woman on the Alpine World Cup circuit with 81 victories, but the 33-year-old skied into soft snow after going out first and only set a time good enough for sixth place.

"One of the most astonishing Olympic stories of all time" The snowboard world champion who won gold on borrowed skis

Czech Ledecka took the title by 0.01 seconds ahead of defending champion Anna Veith of Austria.

It was a result that surprised Vonn, competing at her first Olympics since 2010 due to injury.

"It's definitely shocking, in the Olympics a lot of weird things happen," said Vonn, the downhill champion in Vancouver eight years ago.

"Different people can jump in there that maybe wouldn't be in there before."

The American will have another chance to become the oldest female medallist in Olympic Alpine skiing in her favoured downhill on the same mountain next week.

Other medals on Saturday

Other Games news on day eight

The Olympic Athletes from Russia secured a bruising 4-0 win over the United States men's ice hockey team to claim the top spot in their preliminary round group. The victory moved the Russians directly into the quarter-final round, giving them an extra day of rest and cementing their credentials as one of the tournament favourites, despite a surprise opening loss to Slovakia. The Americans will have to play in a qualification play-off on Tuesday.

The Jamaican women's bobsleigh team will be able to compete in their preferred sled after a beer producer purchased the craft and donated it to the nation's federation.