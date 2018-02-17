Winter Olympics: Lindsey Vonn misses medals in super G as Ester Ledecka earns shock win

Media playback is not supported on this device Winter Olympics 2018: Snowboard specialist Ester Ledecka shocks rivals to win super G gold

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

Czech Republic's Ester Ledecka claimed a shock victory in the women's super G as American Lindsey Vonn missed out on a medal on her Olympic return.

Ledecka, who is also set to compete in snowboarding in Pyeongchang, won by 0.01 seconds ahead of defending champion Anna Veith of Austria.

Vonn, 33, competing at her first Olympics since 2010 due to injury, made a mistake late in her run.

Liechtenstein's Tina Weirather took bronze while Vonn finished sixth.

Veith had looked set to become the first woman to defend an Olympic super G title until Ledecka's run.

Vonn, one of the greatest skiers of all time with 81 World Cup wins, is expected to compete in the downhill on Wednesday.

'I would rather go riding snowboard now'

Ledecka, 22, has never finished on the podium in a World Cup ski event but set a blistering pace to win in a time of one minute 21.11 seconds.

"One of the most astonishing Olympic stories of all time" The snowboard world champion who won gold on borrowed skis

Her best ski World Cup result is a seventh place in the downhill last year although she has five podiums in snowboard this season and is remarkably set to compete in the snowboard parallel giant slalom, starting on Thursday.

Afterwards she said she "couldn't believe" the result.

"I am so surprised about all of it," Ledecka said. "I'm really trying to win and do a good run every time but I didn't really realise that this really can happen."

The Czech, speaking at the winner's news conference, added: "Until today I thought that I'm a better snowboarder. Actually, I would rather go riding snowboard now.

"I don't want to be rude - you are all great - but I didn't really expect that I would be sitting here. I should have already had, like, three runs on snowboard now."

Also an expert windsurfer, Ledecka was asked whether she was tempted to try to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

"For sure, why not?" she said.

Anna Veith (Austria, silver) Ester Ledecka (Czech Republic, gold) and Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein, bronze) on the super G podium

'An astonishing achievement' - analysis

Ski Sunday commentator Ed Leigh: "It's like being great at badminton and tennis. While the theory is the same, the strategy and technique are polar opposites.

"It's not like Ester grew up just doing alpine, she has always done both codes and has somehow perfected both sports.

"Her achievement in the super G was astonishing and it will be truly amazing if she also wins a medal in snowboard parallel giant slalom."

BBC Sport skiing expert Graham Bell: "What Ester does is she trains three weeks alpine skiing then three weeks snowboarding. She has done that her entire career.

"She didn't want to give either up because she loved it so much. It is a massive shock because she has never even placed on a World Cup podium. To do two completely different sports is incredible."