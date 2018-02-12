BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Wardrobe malfunction for South Korean skater Yura Min

South Korean skater overcomes wardrobe malfunction

South Korean skater Yura Min suffers a wardrobe malfunction but she and partner Alexander Gamelin continued, scoring 51.97 points and finishing in ninth place in the figure skating at Pyeongchang 2018.

Top Stories