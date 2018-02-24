BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: 'Perfect' shot helps USA win curling gold

'Perfect' shot helps USA win curling gold

John Shuster plays a "perfect" shot in the men's curling gold medal match to score a maximum five points and helping the USA to a 10-5 win over Sweden.

WATCH MORE: Slalom squirrel - snowboarder narrowly avoids furry intruder

