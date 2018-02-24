BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: 'Perfect' shot helps USA win curling gold
'Perfect' shot helps USA win curling gold
- From the section Winter Olympics
John Shuster plays a "perfect" shot in the men's curling gold medal match to score a maximum five points and helping the USA to a 10-5 win over Sweden.
