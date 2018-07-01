Mica Moore has 'fingers crossed' for Beijing Winter Olympics funding

Mica Moore (left) and Mica McNeill out-performed Great Britain's men at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics

GB bobsleigh star Mica Moore says she is keeping her "fingers crossed for a good result" when funding for the 2022 Winter Olympics is announced on Monday.

The 25-year-old from Newport finished eighth alongside Mica McNeill at the Pyeongchang games in February.

The pair crowdfunded their campaign after GB's governing body for the sport withdrew their funding.

"I'm realistic, we didn't get a medal at the games which is what they wanted," said Moore.

Moore and McNeill raised £30,000 via public donations to compete in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The British Bobsleigh and Skeleton Association withdrew funding for a women's bobsleigh team five months before the games after overspending, but continued to support the men's teams.

UK Sport is due to announce its investment decisions for the 2018 Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics on 2 July.

Funding 'vitally important'

Laura Deas said 2018 has been "an absolutely incredible year"

Laura Deas is also hopeful of receiving funding after winning a bronze medal in the skeleton on her Winter Olympic debut.

But the 29-year-old from Wrexham says she is unsure whether she will compete in Beijing.

"In the near future I'm looking forward to enjoying the sport... still being competitive, but competing without the Olympic pressure on my shoulders," she told BBC Sport Wales.

"I don't know yet if I'm going to do another four years, I'm going to take it one year at a time.

"I just want to keep enjoying it. When I'm not enjoying the sport and stop loving competing, then I'll know it's time to stop."

Despite not knowing whether or not she will continue herself, Deas said funding is "vitally important" for their sport.

"We've got a very established programme with lots of talented athletes in the pipeline for Beijing in 2022 and beyond that," she said.

"Hopefully we'll get the investment we need to keep developing these athletes and keep being competitive and punching above our weight on the world stage."

On and off the ice

Moore was Welsh Champion over 60m in 2013

Moore has since made her return to athletics, having represented Wales at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The 25-year-old also won 100m bronze and 200m silver at the Welsh Championships the same year.

She began the season in Loughborogh last month, running a 100m time of 11.82 seconds which she was "really happy with".

"There's nothing really to run for this year, so there's no point in pushing it, I'm just enjoying it," she said.

Moore added the transition from ice to the track was not too physically difficult, but it was more of a psychological challenge.

"It's quite hard to keep going after such a big event (the Olympics), but I love athletics," she said.

Moore resumes bobsleigh training in a few weeks and says she has a "good team around her to keep her motivated".

"It would be cool to do two Olympics... obviously it's a real difficult thing a four year cycle, but fingers crossed it'll all go to plan," she added.