Laura Deas withdraws from St Moritz leg of Skeleton World Cup tour

Laura Deas has taken over as British number one following the retirement of Lizzie Yarnold

Laura Deas has been forced to withdraw from the St Moritz leg of the Skeleton World Cup due to illness.

The British number one completed her practice runs in Switzerland this week but could not compete in the main race.

The Winter Olympics bronze medal winner came fifth at the European Championships in Igls, Austria.

"Completely gutted to be sitting out today due to illness. Priority is to be back to full strength for the North American leg of the tour," she tweeted.

The next stage will begin in Lake Placid, USA, on 15 February before moving on to Calgary in Canada.