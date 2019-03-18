Curling: Scotland move fifth at World Championships after two wins

Scotland struggled in their opener with Japan

Scotland moved joint fifth in the World Women's Curling Championship after recording their third win in Denmark.

The Scots defeated Germany 9-8 in the first session before edging Latvia 5-4.

Both were tense affairs with Scotland scoring two in the last end to beat the Germans.

After losing their first two matches of the tournament, Sophie Jackson's rink are now a strong position ahead of Tuesday's tie against Canada.

That match against the Canadians will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website from 12:45 GMT.